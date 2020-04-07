Beaumont Health CEO criticizes lack of data sharing among hospitals

The CEO of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health called out communication gaps between Michigan hospitals and state officials as many facilities struggle with surging numbers of COVID-19 cases, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Beaumont CEO John Fox said April 5 that he was frustrated with how data sharing is being handled among hospital systems. He said communication lapses have led to care delays and long wait times.



"If somebody has to wait 12 hours in one of our ERs, but they can be seen within two hours, five miles away, I think we have a moral obligation to tell the patient," Mr. Fox told Bridge Magazine and the Detroit Free Press.



In a statement to the publications, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said not all hospitals are "regularly reporting" data during the pandemic. MDHHS had ordered all hospitals to share data March 24. The agency has said it will provide "improved additional information" in days, according to the report.

