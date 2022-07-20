Bassett Healthcare extends CEO's contract

Bassett Healthcare Network and CEO Tommy Ibrahim, MD, have agreed to an early contract extension, according to a July 19 press release. Originally scheduled to expire in December 2024, Dr. Ibrahim’s contract has been extended through the end of 2029.

The early contract extension resulted from Dr. Ibrahim's success in leading the Central New York medical, research, and education system. Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Directors Chair Doug Hastings said Dr. Ibrahim exceeded expectations.

"Dr. Tommy Ibrahim has had a remarkably successful initial run at Bassett at a time when health care executives across the nation have been confronted by significant market turmoil and challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic which broke out at about the time of his arrival," Mr. Hastings said.

Dr. Ibrahim was named Bassett Healthcare Network's president and CEO on July 13, 2020.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity to continue our mission-critical efforts to lead Bassett into the future and to continue serving our community with superb health care services. This region is my home now and the place where my wife and I want to raise our children and receive our own care," Dr. Ibrahim said