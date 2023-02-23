Andy Warhol paintings and Carnegie Hall lullabies: NYC Health + Hospitals expands arts in medicine program

At NYC Health + Hospitals, the arts and the sciences not only intermingle — they support one another.

The health system has received a $3 million grant from the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund to expand its Arts in Medicine program, according to a Feb. 22 news release shared with Becker's. The program was launched in 2019 with a $1.5 million grant and uses art and music to support patient recovery and ease staff burnout.

Initiatives supported by Arts in Medicine include: