Andy Warhol paintings and Carnegie Hall lullabies: NYC Health + Hospitals expands arts in medicine program

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

At NYC Health + Hospitals, the arts and the sciences not only intermingle — they support one another. 

The health system has received a $3 million grant from the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund to expand its Arts in Medicine program, according to a Feb. 22 news release shared with Becker's. The program was launched in 2019 with a $1.5 million grant and uses art and music to support patient recovery and ease staff burnout. 

Initiatives supported by Arts in Medicine include: 

  • More than 4,000 pieces of artwork within the hospitals, including from leading artists such as Andy Warhol and Mary Frank. 

  • An art observation and discussion program for healthcare staff in collaboration with the Brooklyn Museum. 

  • A community mural project, in which patients, staff, neighborhood residents and artists collaborate on artwork. 

  • Live concerts at the hospitals.

  • Music therapy for patients with dementia.

  • Lullaby composition for pregnant women and new mothers, in partnership with Carnegie Hall. 

  • Artists in residence at each hospital. 

