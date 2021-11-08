Americans less worried about availability of hospital supplies, services, survey shows

Americans are more optimistic for the future of the pandemic now, with fears about infection and hospital availability on the decline, according to a Gallup poll published Nov. 3.

The survey asked more than 4,000 U.S adults about their views on the pandemic from Oct 18-24.

It found that Americans are feeling more positive about the pandemic, with 51 percent of respondents saying they thought the COVID-19 situation was improving, up from 20 percent in September. Gallup has previously established that views on the pandemic are directly related to infection rates.

Only 33 percent of Americans are very or somewhat worried about availability of hospital supplies, services and treatments, marking a 10 point decrease since September. In light of supply chain issues and staff shortages hospitals have been plagued with as of late, the general public perception of these issues remains optimistic.