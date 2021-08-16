American Society of Anesthesiologists condemns AANA name change

A new name debuted by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists is confusing for patients, creates discord in the healthcare setting and amounts to medical title misappropriation, the American Society of Anesthesiologists said Aug. 14.

On Aug. 14, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists announced it is moving forward as the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology as part of a yearlong rebranding effort to advance the science of nurse anesthesiology and advocate for the nearly 60,000 certified registered nurse anesthetists and student registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S.

"Our new name tells the story of who we are, what we do and what we stand for," AANA President Steven Sertich, CRNA, said in a news release. "We have now unified this understanding behind a clear, revitalized brand."

The American Society of Anesthesiologists values nurse anesthetist colleagues and their work, but it is also dedicated to preserving a physician-led, team-based model of care, ASA President Beverly Philip, MD, said in a news release.

Dr. Philip said the "AANA's title misappropriation is a deceptive use of established medical terms and is part of their continuing push for nurse-only practice, which can jeopardize our patients' safety and well-being. It also misleads the public and engages in the pretense that nurse anesthetists' education and training are equivalent to that of physicians."

The American Society of Anesthesiologists has more than 54,000 members.

To view the ASA's full statement, click here.