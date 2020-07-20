American Hospital Association names chair-elect designate

The American Hospital Association named Wright Lassiter III, the president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, as its chair-elect designate.

In 2022, Mr. Lassiter will be the top-elected official of the AHA.

He has led Henry Ford Health as president since 2014 and has served as president and CEO since 2016. Before joining Henry Ford, Mr. Lassiter was the CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System. He has also held leadership roles at JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, Texas, and Dallas Methodist Medical Center.

