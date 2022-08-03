American Hospital Association elects 6 trustees to the board

The American Hospital Association elected six new members to its Board of Trustees, according to an Aug. 2 press release from the organization.

The Board of Trustees is the highest policy-making body of the AHA, and members are appointed for a three-year term. Incoming members include:

Schonay Barnett-Jones, trustee of Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.. She is also a member of AHA's Dick Davidson NOVA Awards Committee.





Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health in Annapolis, Md. Ms. Bayless has been an AHA commissioner on the board of The Joint Commission since 2020.





Mary Ann Fuchs, DNP, RN, vice president of patient care and system chief nurse executive for Duke University Health System and associate dean for clinical affairs for Duke University School of Nursing in Durham, N.C. She was a member of AHA's Task Force on COVID-19 Pathways to Recovery.





Lori J. Morgan, MD, president and CEO of Huntington Health in Pasadena, Calif. Ms. Morgan spent nine years as a corporate vice president of Legacy Health in Portland, Ore.





Stephen Purves, president and CEO of Valleywise Health in Phoenix, Ariz. Mr. Purves is a member of AHA's Strategic Leadership Group for Urban Hospital Sustainability.





Terika Richardson, COO of Ardent Health Services in Nashville, Tenn. Ms. Richardson was a member of AHA's Center for Health Innovation Leadership Council from 2019-2021.

The AHA is a non-profit association of healthcare provider organizations founded in 1898.