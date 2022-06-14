AMA taps Wisconsin anesthesiologist as president-elect

The American Medical Association voted Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, its president-elect June 14.

Four things to know:

1. Dr. Ehrenfeld, an anesthesiologist, is senior associate dean and a tenured professor of anesthesiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, according to a news release.

2. He also serves as an adjunct professor of anesthesiology and health policy at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University and adjunct professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.

3. Dr. Ehrenfeld will be installed as AMA president next year.

4. He is the first openly gay person to be named AMA president-elect.