Albany Medical Center to dedicate pavilion to former CEO

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Physicians Pavilion will be renamed the James J. Barba Physicians Pavilion in honor of the hospital's president emeritus.

Mr. Barba was Albany Medical Center's fourth and longest-tenured president, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. He served as president and CEO from 1995 to 2020 and as chairman of the board of directors from 1994 to 2006.

Under Mr. Barba's leadership, Albany Medical constructed the region's only pediatric emergency department and created the Albany Med Health System, the release said.

The dedication ceremony will take place Aug. 22.