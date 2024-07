Marc Boom, MD, has been named chair-elect designate of the American Hospital Association's board of trustees.

Dr. Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, will become chair-elect in 2025 and the 2026 chair of the AHA — the association's top-elected official — according to a July 21 news release.

Dr. Boom has led Houston Methodist, an eight-hospital system, since 2012, and is on the AHA's Health Systems Committee.