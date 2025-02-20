Advocate Good Samaritan staff treats hospital president's near-fatal heart attack

Eric Rhodes, the president of Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Ill., became a heart patient at work and was saved by the actions of hospital staff.

Mr. Rhodes discussed his story in a Feb. 19 news release shared with Becker's and on WGN News.

On Dec. 30, the director of the emergency department took Mr. Rhodes to the emergency department after overhearing him tell a colleague about some tightness in his chest and shortness of breath, according to the release.

Mr. Rhodes, who is 44 and has a family history of coronary artery disease, underwent testing in the emergency department. Ultimately, through a cardiac CT scan, Dominick Bufalino, MD, an Advocate Medical Group interventional cardiologist, determined Mr. Rhodes had an 80% to 90% blockage in his left anterior descending artery.

Mr. Rhodes had a stent procedure and was admitted on Dec. 30. He was discharged the next day and will continue with cardiac rehabilitation.

"I'm fit and I work out, so it was a bit alarming for me to have that come out of nowhere, but I was very fortunate to be in the right place at the right time with some great physicians and a great team, particularly in Dr. Bufalino," Mr. Rhodes told WGN News.

Mr. Rhodes encouraged people to understand their family history and seek care when something seems off.

"I know a lot of people, especially men, refrain from going to a doctor," he said in the release. "Don't be hesitant to seek care. It is important for everyone to be aware of their family history, their conditions and know when to seek care."





