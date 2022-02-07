Advocacy groups, organizations come out to support Dr. Robert Califf for FDA head

Listen
Despite President Joe Biden's FDA commissioner pick, Robert Califf, MD, facing an uphill battle for approval in the Senate, several advocacy groups and organizations have endorsed him. This is on top of the six former commissioners who already voiced their support for him.
Dr. Califf previously served as FDA commissioner under the Obama administration from 2016-17.
Here is a list of groups that have come out to support Dr. Califf for FDA commissioner:
- Tobacco-Free Kids endorsed Dr. Califf, with their press release reading, "Dr. Califf is a superb choice and will be prepared on day one to address the enormous challenges facing the FDA."
- The American Heart Association also endorsed him, saying, "Dr. Califf is eminently qualified and ready to lead the FDA."
- The American Association for Cancer Research announced its support for Dr. Califf, saying it strongly supports his return to the agency.
- The American Association of Medical Colleges has voiced support for Dr. Califf, with President and CEO David Skorton, MD, writing a letter to all U.S. senators encouraging their confirmation votes.
- Friends of Cancer Research also endorsed him, penning a letter to several senators asking to vote him into the role.
- The American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians wrote a joint letter to senators, urging immediate confirmation of Dr. Califf.
- The National Health Council also supports Dr. Califf's appointment as FDA head.