A Texas pediatric hospital CEO's path to breaking down gender barriers

Cindy Stout, DNP, RN, president and CEO of El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital, has experience with breaking down gender barriers.

Dr. Stout, who has helmed El Paso Children's since 2017 and is chair of the Children's Hospital Association of Texas board, addressed the topic in an article published May 18 by CBS affiliate KDBC.

"I've been in my position now as president and CEO for about four and a half years. I've been in management now for 25 plus years," she told the news station.

Before taking her current role, Dr. Stout served as chief nursing officer of University Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center, both in El Paso. She also was chief nursing executive of El Paso-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Her clinical background is focused on cancer care.

Dr. Stout gave the following advice to other women: "It's important to be a professional but at the same token, your family is important. Many times, you get individuals who immediately out of school want to jump into an executive level role. What I tell them is you have to appreciate being at every level that you’re in because you don't know, what you don’t know."

