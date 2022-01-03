9 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are nine hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Prime Healthcare seeks a CEO to oversee Garden Grove (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center and Huntington Beach (Calif.) Hospital.

2. South Texas Surgical Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, seeks a CEO.

3. Encompass Health seeks a CEO for its new hospital in Naples, Fla.

4. Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss., seeks a CEO.

5. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) seeks a CEO.

6. Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center seeks a CEO.

7. Community Hospital of Huntington Park (Calif.) seeks a CEO.

8. Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla., seeks a CEO.

9. Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital in Austin, Texas, seeks a CEO.