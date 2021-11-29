9 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are nine hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Littleton (Colo.) is seeking a CEO.

2. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.

3. St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo., is seeking a CEO.

4. Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kan., is seeking a CEO.

5. Wellbridge Healthcare, owned and operated by Kindred Behavioral Health, is seeking a CEO to join its behavioral health hospital in Plano, Texas.

6. Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a CEO.

7. Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz., is seeking a CEO.

8. Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pa., is seeking a CEO.

9. Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, Miss., is seeking a CEO.

