8 hospitals, systems form alternative to Mississippi Hospital Association

Thirteen healthcare organizations in Mississippi formed a new collaborative that will advocate for members and improve healthcare in the state, according to a report from Super Talk Mississippi Media.

Several organizations indicated they may leave the Mississippi Hospital Association after an associated political action committee made a $250,000 donation to Brandon Presley's gubernatorial campaign are founding members of the Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative. The collaborative is an "alternative" to the Mississippi Hospital Association that will partner with policymakers and community stakeholders to represent their interests.

The collaborative also aims to leverage data for evidence-based results and advocate for financially sustainable policies, according to the report. Founding members of the collaborative include:

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Universal Health Services

South Central Regional Medical Center

Singing River Health System

Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

Mississippi Rural Health Association

Merit Health

Memorial Health systems

George Regional Health System

Forrest Health System

Community Health Centers Association of Mississippi

The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative membership represents 70% of patients in the state, according to the report. Drew Snyder, former Mississippi division of Medicaid executive director, was named chief health policy officer of the collaborative.