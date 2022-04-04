8 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are eight hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Hillcrest Hospital Pryor (Okla.)

2. Henry County Medical Center (Paris, Tenn.)

3. BSA Hospital (Amarillo, Texas)

4. Ochsner Health's Bayou Region (Raceland, La.)

5. The Hospitals of Providence-Transmountain Campus (El Paso, Texas)

6. Siloam Springs (Ark.) Regional Hospital

7. DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

8. Mt. Grant General Hospital (Hawthorne, Nev.)