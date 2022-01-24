8 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. AMG Specialty Hospital-Las Vegas seeks a CEO.

2. Prime Healthcare seeks a CEO to oversee Garden Grove (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center and Huntington Beach (Calif.) Hospital.

3. South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala., seeks a CEO.

4. Encompass Health seeks a hospital CEO in Plano, Texas.

5. Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua seeks a president and CEO.

6. Houston Methodist seeks a hospital senior vice president and CEO in Cypress, Texas.

7. St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo., seeks a CEO.

8. Rush County Memorial Hospital in La Crosse, Kan., seeks a CEO.