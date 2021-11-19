8 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Encompass Health is seeking a CEO for its new hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

2. Centura Health is seeking a CEO for Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital.

3. North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, Fla., is seeking a CEO.

4. Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a CEO.

5. Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., is seeking a CEO.

6. Northwest Medical Center – Springdale (Ark.) is seeking a CEO.

7. Northwest Medical Center Houghton in Tucson, Ariz., is seeking a CEO.

8. Blue Ridge Medical Center in Arrington, Va., is seeking a CEO.