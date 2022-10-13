7 success tips for executive women

As women continue to be burned out at higher rates and are still underrepresented in executive roles, Forbes created a list of seven tips for women pursuing or already in executive roles.

Tips for executive women:

Adjust your mindset

Adjusting your outlook can be a powerful tool for women in leadership roles. This includes knowing your worth and being positive, tenacious and resilient.

Monitor your self-talk

Similar to the previous item, this tip emphasizes the importance of a positive mindset. Instead of internal verbal bullying, Forbes suggests being more loving, encouraging and empowering to oneself. To do so, stop and notice negative self-talk and adjust behavior accordingly.

Reject limiting beliefs

As women deal with stereotypes, biases and discrimination, it can often be easy to shy away from being assertive or constrain oneself with limiting beliefs. Being aware of these limiting beliefs and overcoming them can be an important step for leaders.

Build your confidence

Making goals, challenging oneself and overcoming fear are an important step in building confidence and being more assertive in the workplace. Doing so can help leaders be more confident in themselves or their abilities.

Avoid burnout

Burnout has become an increasing issue and, in 2021, it was reported that burnout issues were on the rise. Self-care can be helpful in avoiding burnout as it allows workers to prioritize themselves and work-life balance to avoid the phenomenon.

Advocate and use your voice

On top of building personal confidence and worth, advocating for oneself is the next step in being an effective leader.

Network

Networking is an important step for anyone in an executive role and can be particularly important for women executives. Networking allows women leaders to create strong connections and advocate for themselves and issues important to them in the workplace. It also helps build strong peer connections that can be valuable in the workplace.