7 new roles for modern healthcare C-suites

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, so must its C-suite, according to David Lubarsky, MD, CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health.

"In addition to the traditional roles the CEO has overseen — the chief financial officer, the chief operating officer and the chief medical officer — a whole new group of individuals and tasks have been added to the desk of the modern CEO," Dr. Lubarsky said in an interview published in The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst on Sept. 30.

Here are seven executive roles healthcare systems should adopt, according to Dr. Lubarsky:

1. Chief strategy officer or chief transformation officer: This executive works to partner with other healthcare organizations, payers, government and public health agencies to upskill the community, thus improving patient care.

2. Chief digital health officer or chief innovation officer: Beyond an EMR caretaker, this role integrates technology to meet increasing consumer demands.

3. Chief experience officer: Unlike a chief patient experience officer, whose focus might be solely on the consumer, this executive is also responsible for improving staff members' experiences.

4. Chief wellness officer: This role was popularized after COVID-19; this person looks after workers' physical and mental well-being.

5. Chief marketing officer: This executive works to promote an organization's values. This person also is tasked with speaking up on issues such as diversity and the environment.

6. Chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer: The person in this role can train staff to recognize implicit bias and guide the organization toward equitable care outcomes.

7. Chief sustainability officer: This executive works to reduce a healthcare system's environmental impact through the implementation of more sustainable practices.