7 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are seven hospitals that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital seeks a CEO/administrator.

2. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) seeks a CEO.

3. Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado seeks a CEO.

4. Encompass Health seeks a hospital CEO in Florence, S.C.

5. HCA Healthcare seeks a CEO for Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.

6. PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Round Rock (Texas) seeks a CEO.

7. Abbeville (La.) General Hospital seeks a CEO.