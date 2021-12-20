7 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla., is seeking a CEO.

2. NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in New York City is seeking a CEO.

3. St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo., is seeking a CEO.

4. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.

5. Belmont Pines Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, is seeking a CEO.

6. Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta, Texas, is seeking a CEO.

7. Heritage Oaks Hospital in Sacramento, Calif., is seeking a CEO.