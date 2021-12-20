7 hospitals hiring CEOs

- Small
Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla., is seeking a CEO.
2. NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in New York City is seeking a CEO.
3. St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo., is seeking a CEO.
4. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.
5. Belmont Pines Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, is seeking a CEO.
6. Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta, Texas, is seeking a CEO.
7. Heritage Oaks Hospital in Sacramento, Calif., is seeking a CEO.