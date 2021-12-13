7 hospitals hiring CEOs

- Small
Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.
1. Encompass Health is seeking a CEO for its new hospital slated to open next year in Jacksonville, Fla.
2. Northwest Health, based in Springdale, Ark., is seeking a market CEO.
3. Community Hospital of Huntington Park (Calif.) is seeking a CEO.
4. Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics in Long Beach, Wash., is seeking a CEO.
5. Conemaugh Meyersdale (Pa.) Medical Center is seeking a CEO.
6. Providence Milwaukie (Ore.) Hospital is seeking a chief executive.
7. Pullman (Mich.) Regional Hospital is seeking a CEO.