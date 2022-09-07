7 hospitals, health systems hiring VPs

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) -

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking vice presidents. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Deaconess Health System, based in Evansville, Ind., is seeking a vice president of nursing. 

2. Marshall Medical Centers in Guntersville, Ala., is seeking a vice president of medical affairs. 

3. Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., is seeking a vice president of operations. 

4. Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati is seeking a vice president of medical affairs. 

5. Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center is seeking a vice president of quality. 

6. St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo., is seeking a vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. 

7. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital is seeking a vice president of innovation.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles