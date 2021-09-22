67% of employees ready to quit say leaders made empty pandemic promises for well-being

Listen
Hospital leaders have a big role in retention at their organization, with most employees associating supportive leadership with top reasons to stay at a job, according to a survey by Talk Space and The Harris Poll.
The survey sought responses from more than 1,000 full-time U.S. employees to better understand the experiences that have led to the "Great Resignation," according to a Sept. 22 news release.
Seven survey insights:
- Six in 10 employees said having supportive leadership can improve retention. Employees ranked a supportive manager above a strong office culture and mentorship.
- Six of the top 10 reasons employees would stay at a job are associated with leadership and culture.
- Sixty-seven percent of employees who are considering quitting said their employers haven't followed through on early pandemic promises to focus on employee mental health.
- Sixty-eight percent of potential quitters said their employees told employees they should focus on self-care but don't provide the resources to do so.
- Forty-one percent of employees are likely to quit to resolve stress. These employees are choosing to quit over utilizing company policies, such as short-term leaves or changing departments.
- At least 25 percent of respondents said they are underperforming due to stress.
- Employees under 35 and mothers are more likely to quit in the next six months because of stress.