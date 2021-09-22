67% of employees ready to quit say leaders made empty pandemic promises for well-being

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Hospital leaders have a big role in retention at their organization, with most employees associating supportive leadership with top reasons to stay at a job, according to a survey by Talk Space and The Harris Poll.

The survey sought responses from more than 1,000 full-time U.S. employees to better understand the experiences that have led to the "Great Resignation," according to a Sept. 22 news release.

Seven survey insights:

  1. Six in 10 employees said having supportive leadership can improve retention. Employees ranked a supportive manager above a strong office culture and mentorship.

  2. Six of the top 10 reasons employees would stay at a job are associated with leadership and culture.

  3. Sixty-seven percent of employees who are considering quitting said their employers haven't followed through on early pandemic promises to focus on employee mental health.

  4. Sixty-eight percent of potential quitters said their employees told employees they should focus on self-care but don't provide the resources to do so.

  5. Forty-one percent of employees are likely to quit to resolve stress. These employees are choosing to quit over utilizing company policies, such as short-term leaves or changing departments.

  6. At least 25 percent of respondents said they are underperforming due to stress.

  7. Employees under 35 and mothers are more likely to quit in the next six months because of stress.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles