62 hospital CEOs stepped down this year

Sixty-two hospital CEOs have exited their roles this year, up from 42 during the same period of 2021, according to a Challenger, Gray & Christmas report released July 20.

Across all industries, 774 CEOs left their posts in the first half of 2022, the highest total since the executive outplacement and coaching firm began tracking CEO changes in 2022. The total is up 20 percent from the 591 CEO exits announced in the first half of 2021.

Of the 62 hospital CEOs that left their roles this year, 15 exited their posts in June, according to the report.

"The skills CEOs implemented, as well as acquired, during the pandemic are extremely valuable and many of them are finding new opportunities both within the organization and at new companies," Challenger, Gray & Christmas Senior Vice President Andrew Challenger said. "Meanwhile, a large swath of CEOs are choosing this challenging economic time to retire after serving the last few years during the pandemic."