6 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

Vaccine hesitancy and burnout are among the major issues plaguing healthcare leaders today. Healthcare managers can learn from researchers and experts on how to mitigate these common dilemmas.

The following six leadership articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

6 resources for healthcare leaders on vaccine hesitancy

As hospital leaders try to encourage their staff and the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they are sometimes met with resistance. From research outlining the most common reasons to experts sharing their insights, here are six resources for healthcare leaders on vaccine hesitancy.

What hospital leaders can learn from 1,300 healthcare employees on vaccine hesitancy

As hospital leaders debate the best strategies to get their staff vaccinated, learning the top reasons for employee hesitancy could be the key, based on a March Washington Post and Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

5 ways adding women to the C-suite can improve your hospital

Companies with a higher share of women in C-suite positions are more profitable, more socially responsible, and have better safety and customer experience, according to research published in Harvard Business Review.

4 steps to try when you're feeling burned out

Researchers from the Seattle-based University of Washington studied 230 people to identify the best methods for alleviating burnout, according to an April 12 article published in Harvard Business Review.

98% of leaders plan to change employee benefits post-pandemic: 5 details

Business leaders in charge of employee benefits are altering their offerings, according to research published in an April 7 Harvard Business Review report.

Employee incentives to get COVID-19 vaccine work better than mandates, expert says

Encouraging employees to get vaccinated through incentives instead of mandates may work better, according to an April 8 CNBC report.

