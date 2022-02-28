6 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are six hospitals that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. AMG Specialty Hospital-Las Vegas seeks a CEO.

2. Encompass Health seeks a hospital CEO in Prosper, Texas.

3. Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, Calif., seeks a CEO.

4. Memorial Community Health in Aurora, Neb., seeks a CEO.

5. LifePoint Health seeks a market CEO to oversee Lourdes Health in Pasco, Wash., and Trios Health in Kennewick, Wash.

6. Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas, seeks a CEO.