6 hospitals seeking CEOs

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Below are six hospitals that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. AMG Specialty Hospital-Las Vegas seeks a CEO.
2. Encompass Health seeks a hospital CEO in Prosper, Texas.
3. Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, Calif., seeks a CEO.
4. Memorial Community Health in Aurora, Neb., seeks a CEO.
5. LifePoint Health seeks a market CEO to oversee Lourdes Health in Pasco, Wash., and Trios Health in Kennewick, Wash.
6. Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas, seeks a CEO.