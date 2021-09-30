5 tips on leading multigenerational teams

When leaders speak of diversity in teams, they often forget about age. There are many methods, though, that leaders can implement to create successful working cultures and ensure multigenerational teams are resilient, the FT reported Sept. 29.
Younger generations of workers are asking different questions and expect different outcomes from work environments than before. Younger employees tend to care more about diversity and equity and are prioritizing work-life balance and well-being. In fact, half of millennials and 75 percent of Gen Zers reported leaving a job, voluntarily or involuntarily, partially because of mental health. Given the differing expectations of multigenerational team members, here are a few ways leaders can create strong, resilient teams of different ages.
- Acknowledge the reality of stress in the workplace and listen to your team's motivations.
- Use technology to keep up to date with trends that your employees may care about.
- Build in proactive, preventive measures to care for your team's mental health and well-being.
- Communicate in a transparent and honest way and set up clear expectations of your employees.
- Take the time to build a culture of mutual respect by involving employees of all levels in open conversations.