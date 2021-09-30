5 tips on leading multigenerational teams

When leaders speak of diversity in teams, they often forget about age. There are many methods, though, that leaders can implement to create successful working cultures and ensure multigenerational teams are resilient, the FT reported Sept. 29.

Younger generations of workers are asking different questions and expect different outcomes from work environments than before. Younger employees tend to care more about diversity and equity and are prioritizing work-life balance and well-being. In fact, half of millennials and 75 percent of Gen Zers reported leaving a job, voluntarily or involuntarily, partially because of mental health. Given the differing expectations of multigenerational team members, here are a few ways leaders can create strong, resilient teams of different ages.