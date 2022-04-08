5 items in President Biden's 2023 budget that support global health

Listen
The White House used World Health Day - April 7 - to highlight key points in the 2023 budget that support global health, like funding the U.S. Agency for International Development and the CDC to build global partnerships targeting health.
Five the points included in the brief:
- The budget has $1 billion pledged to state and USAID to support and protect the global health workforce.
- It also includes $10 million for USAID to establish a Health Resilience Fund to support health systems emerging from crises.
- The budget includes $265 million for the CDC to build partnerships to improve global immunizations.
- The package includes $2 billion to support the Global Fund to fight malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis on a global scale.
- The budget rationed $750 million for USAID that would support programs such as Access to COVID-19 Tools.