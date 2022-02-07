5 hospitals seeking CEOs

Listen
Below are five hospitals that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss., seeks a CEO.
2. AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) seeks a CEO.
3. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City seeks a CEO.
4. Select Specialty Hospital - The Villages in Oxford, Fla., seeks a CEO.
5. Cache Valley Hospital in North Logan, Utah, seeks a CEO.