5 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are five hospitals that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss., seeks a CEO.

2. AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) seeks a CEO.

3. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City seeks a CEO.

4. Select Specialty Hospital - The Villages in Oxford, Fla., seeks a CEO.

5. Cache Valley Hospital in North Logan, Utah, seeks a CEO.