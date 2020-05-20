47 Northwestern Medical Center employees take voluntary layoffs

Forty-seven employees at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., have taken voluntary layoffs as part of the hospital's larger financial sustainability plan, a spokesperson confirmed May 20 to Becker's Hospital Review.

The layoffs are a result of "the financial realities of being a small hospital in Vermont" and necessary to change the hospital's financial course, said Jonathan Billings.

He said the 43-bed hospital has experienced financial losses each of past three fiscal years and was on track to do so again this year, even before the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, hospital officials told the regulatory Green Mountain Care Board in April they anticipated a $9.6 million deficit at the end of the year, according to VTDigger. And Mr. Billings told the news platform the hospital projects to save more than $1 million with the staff reductions.

The layoffs, which represent 29 full-time equivalent positions, include wellness specialists, medical assistants, patient accounting representatives and administrative assistants. They do not include registered nurses, physicians and nurse practitioners.

According to VTDigger, those affected were offered 12 weeks of pay and three months of health insurance coverage.

Mr. Billings said the hospital's larger financial sustainability plan also calls on the hospital to reexamine service lines, and the hospital does anticipate future changes to servicelines, which will result in additional involuntary staff reductions.

