4 tips to up your leadership skills, per 1 Kaiser director

One Kaiser Permanente leader recently shared advice on career advancement through leadership skills development.

Ebony Lewis, who has almost two decades of experience working in health systems, outlined seven tips in an Aug. 15 article published by the Association for Talent Development.

Ms. Lewis is currently the director of continuing medical education and professional development at Northwest Permanente, part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Here are four of her pieces of advice for growing as a leader:

1. Be curious.

Ms. Lewis said she discovered a healthcare leadership certificate program through reading her colleagues' biographies during an unpaid healthcare internship, which encouraged her to pursue a healthcare administration master's degree.

2. Have conversations with leaders you admire.

Scheduling informal interviews with colleagues during her early career days provided Ms. Lewis with advice, network expansion and greater empathy and communication skills, she said.

3. Volunteer to lead work and community-based projects.

Informal leadership experience taught Ms. Lewis how to work with diverse personalities, organize activities and inspire others, she said. It is also important to choose roles that encourage strategic thinking.

4. Embrace new opportunities.

Ms. Lewis recommends taking on projects outside of one's comfort zone and to avoid staying in one role for too long. "Never be afraid to pivot," she said.