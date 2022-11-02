25% of Massachusetts' top women-led businesses are in healthcare

Massachusetts ranks among the top states in the nation for healthcare. A number of female leaders guide its success, according to a recent report.

The Boston Globe's Globe Magazine and The Women's Edge — a nonprofit organization supporting female business leaders — released its 22nd annual "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts" list Oct. 28. Twenty-five of the 100 businesses listed were in the healthcare industry.

The ranking was decided by a number of factors, including revenue, number of employees, workplace and management diversity and innovative projects, according to the report.

Each healthcare business and its leader is listed below, alongside its ranking.

1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston), led by Laurie Glimcher, MD

2. Mass General Brigham (Boston), led by Anne Klibanski, MD

6. Massachusetts General Physicians Organization (Boston), led by Marcela del Carmen, MD

7. Community Care Cooperative (Boston), led by Christina Severin

8. Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston), led by Alexa Kimball, MD

9. Hebrew Rehabilitation Center (Roslindale), led by Mary Katherine Moscato

11. Emerson Health (Concord), led by Christine Schuster, BSN

13. Boston Medical Center Health System, led by Kate Walsh

18. Lantheus (North Billerica), led by Mary Anne Heino

27. Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs), led by Denise Schepici

28. Mass General Brigham Community Physicians (Somerville), led by Lynn Stofer

32. Northbridge Cos. (Burlington), led by Wendy Nowokunski

43. New England Donor Services (Waltham), led by Alexandra Glazier

44. Massachusetts Medical Society (Waltham), led by Lois Dehls Cornell

49. CareQuest Institute for Oral Health (Boston), led by Myechia Minter-Jordan

57. Lowell Community Health Center, led by Susan West Levine

58. Joslin Diabetes Center (Boston), led by Roberta Herman

62. Anika (Bedford), led by Cheryl Blanchard

69. Codman Square Health Center (Dorchester), led by Sandra Cotterell

77. SSTAR (Fall River), led by Nancy Edmonds Paull

86. NVNA and Hospice (Norwell), led by Renee McInnes

88. D'Youville Life & Wellness Community (Lowell), led by Naomi Prendergast

89. Boston MedFight (Bedford), led by Maura Hughes

91. Whittier Street Health Center (Robury), led by Frederica Williams

99. GCB Medical Supply (Dusxbury), led by Kate Bowen