25% of Massachusetts' top women-led businesses are in healthcare

Massachusetts ranks among the top states in the nation for healthcare. A number of female leaders guide its success, according to a recent report.
The Boston Globe's Globe Magazine and The Women's Edge — a nonprofit organization supporting female business leaders — released its 22nd annual "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts" list Oct. 28. Twenty-five of the 100 businesses listed were in the healthcare industry.
The ranking was decided by a number of factors, including revenue, number of employees, workplace and management diversity and innovative projects, according to the report.
Each healthcare business and its leader is listed below, alongside its ranking.
1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston), led by Laurie Glimcher, MD
2. Mass General Brigham (Boston), led by Anne Klibanski, MD
6. Massachusetts General Physicians Organization (Boston), led by Marcela del Carmen, MD
7. Community Care Cooperative (Boston), led by Christina Severin
8. Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston), led by Alexa Kimball, MD
9. Hebrew Rehabilitation Center (Roslindale), led by Mary Katherine Moscato
11. Emerson Health (Concord), led by Christine Schuster, BSN
13. Boston Medical Center Health System, led by Kate Walsh
18. Lantheus (North Billerica), led by Mary Anne Heino
27. Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs), led by Denise Schepici
28. Mass General Brigham Community Physicians (Somerville), led by Lynn Stofer
32. Northbridge Cos. (Burlington), led by Wendy Nowokunski
43. New England Donor Services (Waltham), led by Alexandra Glazier
44. Massachusetts Medical Society (Waltham), led by Lois Dehls Cornell
49. CareQuest Institute for Oral Health (Boston), led by Myechia Minter-Jordan
57. Lowell Community Health Center, led by Susan West Levine
58. Joslin Diabetes Center (Boston), led by Roberta Herman
62. Anika (Bedford), led by Cheryl Blanchard
69. Codman Square Health Center (Dorchester), led by Sandra Cotterell
77. SSTAR (Fall River), led by Nancy Edmonds Paull
86. NVNA and Hospice (Norwell), led by Renee McInnes
88. D'Youville Life & Wellness Community (Lowell), led by Naomi Prendergast
89. Boston MedFight (Bedford), led by Maura Hughes
91. Whittier Street Health Center (Robury), led by Frederica Williams
99. GCB Medical Supply (Dusxbury), led by Kate Bowen