21 top management risks in healthcare for 2022

Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology company, released its 2022 report on April 14 identifying the top management risks facing healthcare organizations.

The report is based on input from executive management and board members at some of the nation's largest health systems, as well as Crowe risk assessments conducted at hundreds of health systems, hospitals and other healthcare provider clients last year.

Here are 21 top management risks for healthcare in 2022, according to the report:

Note: Risks listed below are not ranked.

Clinical risks

  • Patient safety       
  • Behavioral health       
  • Case and utilization management

Financial and operational risks       

  • Workforce and executive retirements and succession planning
  • Staff safety and security
  • Vendor management       
  • Revenue cycle
  • Joint venture management and oversight

Legal and regulatory compliance risks

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Physician financial transactions
  • Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act       
  • Advanced practice providers
  • Acute care at home

Technology

  • Cybersecurity and ransomware preparedness       
  • Data governance       
  • Biomedical devices

Emerging risks

  • Telemedicine       
  • Environmental, social and governance and diversity, equity and inclusion 
  • New regulations       
  • Physician practice clinical operations       
  • Robotic process automation 

