21 top management risks in healthcare for 2022

Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology company, released its 2022 report on April 14 identifying the top management risks facing healthcare organizations.

The report is based on input from executive management and board members at some of the nation's largest health systems, as well as Crowe risk assessments conducted at hundreds of health systems, hospitals and other healthcare provider clients last year.

Here are 21 top management risks for healthcare in 2022, according to the report:

Note: Risks listed below are not ranked.

Clinical risks

Patient safety

Behavioral health

Case and utilization management

Financial and operational risks

Workforce and executive retirements and succession planning

Staff safety and security

Vendor management

Revenue cycle

Joint venture management and oversight

Legal and regulatory compliance risks

Pharmaceuticals

Physician financial transactions

Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act

Advanced practice providers

Acute care at home

Technology

Cybersecurity and ransomware preparedness

Data governance

Biomedical devices

Emerging risks