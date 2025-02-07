10 priorities for healthcare CEOs in 2025

Healthcare CEOs are prioritizing collaboration, health equity and workforce development in 2025, according to insights from executive search firm WittKieffer, as outlined in a Feb. 5 article.

The priorities are drawn from conversations with healthcare CEOs and research conducted by WittKieffer's commercial strategy and insights team.

Here are 10 key focus areas for healthcare CEOs in 2025, per WittKieffer:

1. Embracing the mindset of a healthcare portfolio manager. As healthcare moves toward a period of growth, leaders are evaluating geographic regions, services lines and facilities to maximize impact.

2. Promoting an interconnected and collaborative environment. Health systems are shifting toward a more integrated, systemwide approach, ensuring consistency in processes, goals and patient experiences.

3. Preparing in advance for regulatory changes. Healthcare leaders are also focused on staying ahead of evolving policies and compliance requirements, leveraging opportunities while mitigating risks.

4. Fostering a holistic approach to care. Patient expectations are increasingly focused on wellness and prevention, leading organizations to explore new care models and continuous feedback mechanisms.

5. Further developing health equity initiatives. As public health challenges grow, organizations are expanding services to address social determinants of health, such as mobile care and school-based telehealth.

6. Creating a supportive culture to enhance recruitment and retention. Leaders are prioritizing flexible work arrangements, psychological safety and formal recognition programs.

7. Building pathways for leadership development. Organizations are investing in leadership training and internal career growth opportunities.

8. Strengthening employer partnerships. With employer-sponsored insurance covering a significant portion of the population, healthcare organizations are expanding onsite prevention and screening clinics and offering health education programs to improve employee health and reduce costs.

9. Making space for transformative technologies. As AI and automation become more prevalent, organizations are focusing on leadership structures to support implementation.

10. Strengthening and rebuilding trust. Healthcare leaders are prioritizing transparency and engagement with frontline workers to rebuild trust with staff, patients and their communities.