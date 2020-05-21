10 must-read leadership articles

The pandemic has changed the way we lead. Some leaders have picked up new virtual skills, while others have found new ways to not let small stuff slip through the cracks.

Here are 10 recent articles from Becker's Hospital Review on key considerations for leaders during a pandemic, and in general:

1. Considering a workforce reduction? Don't undo your gains in diversity now

2. NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Leading through a spring like no other

3. Selfless leadership during a pandemic: 3 actions for CEOs

4. Now's the time to remind your team what makes a successful video meeting

5. How COVID-19 has complicated the definition of 'expert'

6. 13 thoughts on staying personally, professionally motivated through the pandemic

7. Sweat the small (governance) stuff: 7 things that can fall through the cracks during a crisis

8. What happens when leaders become sick? 4 thoughts

9. Leading a team while working from home amid a crisis: 7 considerations



10. Gender relations in the workplace: What Americans find acceptable



