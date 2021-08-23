10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., seeks a vice president of operations.

2. Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans seeks a vice president of surgical services.

3. Salem (Mass.) Hospital seeks a vice president of quality and patient safety.

4. Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., seeks a vice president of surgical services.

5. Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of quality and risk management.

6. Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn., seeks a vice president of corporate finance.

7. St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Ind., seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

8. Penn State Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center seeks a vice president of nursing for acute and ambulatory care.

9. St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, Calif., seeks a vice president of patient care services.

10. Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston seeks a vice president of surgical service line.