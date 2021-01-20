10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Cleveland Clinic, for its Florida region

2. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.), for its health centers



3. Aspire Hospital (Conroe, Texas)



4. Texas Health Kaufman (Texas)



5. St. Francis Medical Center (Monroe, La.)



6. Piedmont Medical Center (Rock Hill, S.C.)



7. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)



8. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)



9. Lakeside Behavioral Health System (Memphis, Tenn.)

10. Virginia Piedmont Geriatric Hospital (Nottoway, Va.)

More articles on leadership and management:

Oklahoma hospital exec runs 46 miles to honor nurses

America's Essential Hospitals suspends donations to Congress members who voted against certifying election results

Nebraska health system CEO to fill vacant American Hospital Association board seat

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.