10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Virginia Piedmont Geriatric Hospital (Nottoway, Va.)

2. West Penn Hospital (Pittsburgh)

3. Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital (Austin, Texas)

4. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital (Paducah, Ky.)

5. Florida Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale)

6. The University of Mississippi Medical Center's adult hospitals (Jackson)

7. Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus (Henderson, Nev.)

8. University of Pennsylvania Health System's neurology department (Philadelphia)

9. CHI Mercy Health (Roseburg, Ore.)

10. Laredo (Texas) Medical Center

