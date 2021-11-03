10 hospitals hiring CEOs

- Small
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last month.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.
1. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.
2. AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.
3. Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, N.M., is seeking a CEO.
4. St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo., is seeking a CEO.
5. Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a CEO.
6. Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kan., is seeking a CEO.
7. Via Linda Behavioral Health, an inpatient psychiatric hospital currently slated to open in Scottsdale, Ariz., next year, is seeking a CEO.
8. Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kan., is seeking a CEO.
9. Regency Hospital – Cleveland West in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, is seeking a CEO.
10. Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky., is seeking a CEO.