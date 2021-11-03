10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.

2. AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) is seeking a CEO.

3. Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, N.M., is seeking a CEO.

4. St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo., is seeking a CEO.

5. Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center is seeking a CEO.

6. Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kan., is seeking a CEO.

7. Via Linda Behavioral Health, an inpatient psychiatric hospital currently slated to open in Scottsdale, Ariz., next year, is seeking a CEO.

8. Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kan., is seeking a CEO.

9. Regency Hospital – Cleveland West in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, is seeking a CEO.

10. Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky., is seeking a CEO.