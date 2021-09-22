10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Listen
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.
- Saint Francis Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.) is seeking a CEO.
- Select Specialty Hospital (Pontiac, Mich.) is seeking a CEO.
- Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) is seeking a CEO for the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus in El Paso, Texas.
- NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City) is seeking a CEO for Harlem Hospital.
- Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) is seeking a CEO for Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.
- Scheuer Health (Pigeon, Mich.) is seeking a CEO.
- Encompass Health (Grand Forks, N.D.) is seeking a CEO.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a CEO for Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla.
- South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas) is seeking a CEO.
- Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby, Minn.) is seeking a CEO.