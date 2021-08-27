10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Liberty Medical Center (Chester, Mont.)

2. Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center (Broken Bow, Neb.)

3. Vista Medical Center (Waukegan, Ill.)

4. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center (Libby, Mont.)

5. Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health

6. Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

7. Saint Francis Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

8. Great Plains Health (North Platte, Neb.)

9. MountainView Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces, N.M.)

10. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital District