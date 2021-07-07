10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Floyd County Medical Center (Charles City, Iowa)

2. Northwest Health (Springdale, Ark.)

3. Greene County Medical Center (Jefferson, Iowa)

4. Riverview Regional Medical Center (Carthage, Tenn.) and (5.) Trousdale Medical Center (Hartsville, Tenn.)

6. Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista, Ariz.)

7. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.), for its Bay Area hospitals

8. The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus (El Paso, Texas)

9. Nevada (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

10. Medical Center Enterprise (Alabama)