10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.)

2. Nevada (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

3. Ellsworth (Kan.) County Medical Center

4. Broadlawns Medical Center (Des Moines, Iowa)

5. Virginia Commonwealth University Health System (Richmond)

6. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Perryville, Mo.)

7. Northwest Health La Porte (Ind.)

8. Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island (North Smithfield)

9. Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

10. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Parkersburg (W.Va.)

