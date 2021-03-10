10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose, Calif.)

2. North Okaloosa Medical Center (Crestview, Fla.)

3. Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation (Nashville, Tenn.)

4. Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio)

5. Regional Medical Center (Manchester, Iowa)

6. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.), for its Bay Area hospitals

7. TMC Bonham Hospital (Bonham, Texas)

8. Northwest Health System-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)

9. Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island (North Smithfield)

10. Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital (Johnson City, Tenn.)

