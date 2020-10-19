10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Mount Sinai-Union Health Center (New York City)

2. Bluegrass Community Hospital (Versailles, Ky.)

3. Pemiscot Memorial Hospital (Hayti, Mo.)

4. Lovelace Medical Center (Albuquerque, N.M.)

5. Community Medical Center (Missoula, Mont.)

6. Barstow (Calif.) Community Hospital

7. Laredo (Texas) Medical Center

8. Detroit Medical Center's adult central campus

9. Lutheran Downtown Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

10. Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.)

