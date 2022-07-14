10 hospitals, health systems hiring VPs

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) -

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking vice presidents. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., is seeking a vice president of patient services. 

2. Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas, is seeking a vice president and COO at Baylor University Medical Center. 

3. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a vice president of nursing operations. 

4. Community Health Network, based in Indianapolis, is seeking a vice president of operations. 

5. East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville is seeking a vice president of institutional advancement. 

6. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., is seeking a vice president and chief nursing officer at Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. 

7. Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, S.C., is seeking a vice president of supply chain. 

8. SCL Health, based in Broomfield, Colo., is seeking a vice president and chief nursing officer at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colo.  

9. SSM Health, based in St. Louis, is seeking a vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo. 

10. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, based in Memphis, Tenn., is seeking a vice president of client services. 

