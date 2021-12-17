10 healthcare companies featured on 4 or more Fortune lists in 2021 

Listen
Fortune lists are already hard for companies to crack, undergoing rigorous analysis by business experts to secure their places. The Fortune blue ribbon list is made up of companies that earned spots on four of the publication's nine most competitive lists, and here are the 10 healthcare companies that made it :
Companies included on six lists:
Companies included on five lists:
- Anthem
- Amazon
Companies included on four lists :
- Abbvie
- CVS Health
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck
- Pfizer
- Stryker
- Walgreens Boots Alliance